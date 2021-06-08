Napoli Establish Contact Over Hakim Ziyech Deal - AC Milan Remain Keen

Hakim Ziyech is attracting interest from Italian duo Napoli and AC Milan this summer.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea last summer in a £33 million deal from Ajax and made 39 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign for the Blues.

During that time, he provided 10 goal contributions - six goals and four assists.

But despite signing a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, there has been question marks over his future already.

AC Milan and Napoli have been linked and as per Foot Mercato, Napoli are 'ahead' in the race for the Moroccan.

They claim contact has 'already been established', while AC Milan are looking to land him at a 'low price'.

Sky Italy also add that Milan are 'very much' admirers of Ziyech and would like to open talks over a possible move this summer.

AC Milan are also eyeing a deal for Olivier Giroud as well as finalising a permanent switch for Fikayo Tomori.

Back in April, Ziyech opened up on his struggles in his first year at the club but knows the best is still to come.

"Before I came I had been out for seven months mostly. I came here and started with injuries, so for me it was more that I was already behind everybody physically.

"So the way to work hard and coming back to the physical point where I’m normally at, and then still trying to go one step further, it takes some time.

"I’m always the type of guy that always believes in myself, I always work hard in training. It’s not always that it comes out in games, but I’m working hard every day on it. I know what I can do and I always trust in myself."

He added: "It’s always about believing in yourself. Of course you have some points where some things worry you, but you have to be mentally stronger.

"I’m still learning every day to be mentally stronger. I’m always thinking that things happen for a reason, that something better will come after that time. I always believed in that and have that mindset and the only thing I can do is try to stay calm and work as hard as I can."

