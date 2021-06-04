Napoli Eyeing Potential Summer Move for Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

The 28-year-old only made the switch to west London from Ajax last summer.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is attracting interest from Napoli this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Ziyech joined last summer from Ajax on a five-year deal in a deal worth a reported £33 million.

In his first season in England, Ziyech made 39 appearances in all competitions which saw him be part of the Blues squad to lift the Champions League trophy in Porto on May 29.

But there have been question marks over his long-term future in England following a difficult debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, which has seen him struggled in parts.

And reports are resurfacing on a switch to Italy with Calciomercato claiming Napoli are interested in the Moroccan as a 'potential alternative' to Lorenzo Insigne or Hirving Lozano should they lose either player this summer.

Napoli are reportedly following the 28-year-old and Ziyech 'would become one of the very first names' on their transfer wishlist if there was outgoing movement in the attack in Naples.

What has Hakim Ziyech previously said about his future?

Back in April, Ziyech opened up on his debut season struggles but knows he will eventually produce his best form in a Blues shirt.

"Before I came I had been out for seven months mostly," started Ziyech. "I came here and started with injuries, so for me it was more that I was already behind everybody physically.

"So the way to work hard and coming back to the physical point where I’m normally at, and then still trying to go one step further, it takes some time.

"I’m always the type of guy that always believes in myself, I always work hard in training. It’s not always that it comes out in games, but I’m working hard every day on it. I know what I can do and I always trust in myself."

