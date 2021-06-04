Napoli Eyeing Potential Summer Move for Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Napoli Eyeing Potential Move for Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

The 28-year-old only made the switch to west London from Ajax last summer.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is attracting interest from Napoli this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Ziyech joined last summer from Ajax on a five-year deal in a deal worth a reported £33 million. 

In his first season in England, Ziyech made 39 appearances in all competitions which saw him be part of the Blues squad to lift the Champions League trophy in Porto on May 29. 

But there have been question marks over his long-term future in England following a difficult debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, which has seen him struggled in parts. 

And reports are resurfacing on a switch to Italy with Calciomercato claiming Napoli are interested in the Moroccan as a 'potential alternative' to Lorenzo Insigne or Hirving Lozano should they lose either player this summer.

Napoli are reportedly following the 28-year-old and Ziyech 'would become one of the very first names' on their transfer wishlist if there was outgoing movement in the attack in Naples.

sipa_33490546

What has Hakim Ziyech previously said about his future?

Back in April, Ziyech opened up on his debut season struggles but knows he will eventually produce his best form in a Blues shirt. 

"Before I came I had been out for seven months mostly," started Ziyech. "I came here and started with injuries, so for me it was more that I was already behind everybody physically.

"So the way to work hard and coming back to the physical point where I’m normally at, and then still trying to go one step further, it takes some time. 

"I’m always the type of guy that always believes in myself, I always work hard in training. It’s not always that it comes out in games, but I’m working hard every day on it. I know what I can do and I always trust in myself."

READ MORE: Official - UEFA Super Cup Between Chelsea and Villarreal to Take Place in Belfast On August 11

READ MORE: Why Christian Pulisic Wore USA Hoodie During Chelsea's Champions League Celebrations

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33329794
Transfer News

Napoli Eyeing Potential Summer Move for Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

sipa_33428822
Transfer News

Declan Rice Remains On Chelsea's Summer Transfer List - Talks Have Started

sipa_32782026
News

Emerson Palmieri Delivers Honest Update on Chelsea Future

sipa_31614599
Opinions

Scout Report: Chelsea-Linked Ilya Zabarnyi

sipa_33588554
News

Chelsea Were Interested in Sergio Aguero Before Barcelona Signing

E237ZXgXIAAdITA
News

Revealed: What Mason Mount Told His Father After Chelsea Won the Champions League

sipa_33368171
Transfer News

Chelsea Set for Achraf Hakimi Bidding War With PSG This Summer

1168042273.jpg.0
News

Official: 2021 UEFA Super Cup Between Chelsea & Villarreal to Take Place in Belfast On August 11