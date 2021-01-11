NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Napoli eyeing short-term loan deal for Emerson Palmieri

Author:
Publish date:

Napoli are considering making a short-term loan move for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri this month.

Emerson has been an outcast under Frank Lampard this season in west London following the arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, who has hit the ground running. 

The 26-year-old played 90 minutes for Chelsea in their 4-0 win against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, but that was only his ninth appearance of the season. 

And as per Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Napoli are looking at signing Emerson on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

Napoli want a short-term fix as they have targeted Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney as their 'long-term target'.

Emerson's agent has recently spoken of his client's future at Chelsea. 

"It’s difficult to say anything at the moment. there have been no official offers. I’ve not had any offers to find out [if Chelsea will sell Palmieri].

"There have only been enquiries. I will not speak about the clubs [involved]."

Fikayo Tomori is also expected to leave Chelsea this month on loan due to a lack of game time, manager Lampard has confirmed.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

49867979
Transfer News

Napoli eyeing short-term loan deal for Emerson Palmieri

Havertz vs Morecambe
News

"The levels Kai can go up to are endless" - Lampard delivers verdict on Kai Havertz following Morecambe win

Lamps vs Morecambe
News

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea have 'huge potential' but admits there is work to be done

fulham-v-millwall-sky-bet-championship
News

Why Chelsea's fixture against Fulham in Premier League could be rearranged

CHO third vs Morecambe
News

"He is making me really happy" - Frank Lampard lauds Callum Hudson-Odoi following Morecambe win

fa-cup-draw
News

When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw and who can Chelsea face?

Billy vs Morecambe
News

Frank Lampard heaps praise on Billy Gilmour following Morecambe win

ErYHx9DXIAYD0HN
News

Frank Lampard praises Kai Havertz & Timo Werner's performances following Morecambe victory