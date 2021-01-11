Napoli eyeing short-term loan deal for Emerson Palmieri

Napoli are considering making a short-term loan move for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri this month.

Emerson has been an outcast under Frank Lampard this season in west London following the arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, who has hit the ground running.

The 26-year-old played 90 minutes for Chelsea in their 4-0 win against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, but that was only his ninth appearance of the season.

And as per Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Napoli are looking at signing Emerson on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

Napoli want a short-term fix as they have targeted Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney as their 'long-term target'.

Emerson's agent has recently spoken of his client's future at Chelsea.

"It’s difficult to say anything at the moment. there have been no official offers. I’ve not had any offers to find out [if Chelsea will sell Palmieri].

"There have only been enquiries. I will not speak about the clubs [involved]."

Fikayo Tomori is also expected to leave Chelsea this month on loan due to a lack of game time, manager Lampard has confirmed.

----------

