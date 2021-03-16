Napoli have 'no intention' of making Tiemoue Bakayoko's loan deal from Chelsea permanent this summer

Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to return to Chelsea this summer as Napoli don't intend on signing him on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old joined the Italian side on loan in the summer and has made featured 34 times in all competitions this season, including 22 league appearances.

Bakayoko, who joined Chelsea in 2017, has struggled to settle after being loaned out to AC Milan, AS Monaco and then to Napoli.

And reports in Italy suggest that Bakayoko is finding it hard to 'mentally' focus and has lost his serenity due to knowing that Napoli have 'no intention' of turning his loan deal into a permanent one.

His deal in west London is set to expire at the end of next season and Chelsea will need to, along with several other players, decide his future this summer as they risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Thomas Tuchel has many futures to decide this summer in his first full transfer window with a whole host of loan players set to return, including the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher and Ethan Ampadu.

Bakayoko is extremely unlikely to have a future at Chelsea, he's all but surplus to requirements, and it's now a case of looking for a permanent suitor for the outcast.

It's doubtful that Chelsea will want to risk handing Bakayoko a new deal to avoid him leaving on a free as they look to offload him off the books for good.

