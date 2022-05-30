Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has handed Chelsea-linked Kalidou Koulibaly an ultimatum regarding his future as he looks to depart this summer.

The 30-year-old has one-year remaining on his contract in Italy and could leave Naples in the summer window.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea search for reinforcements this summer, whilst Barcelona are also interested in Koulibaly.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

He is valued at €40 million by Napoli, who have now handed him an ultimatum.

Speaking on a potential move to Chelsea for his player, Napoli president De Laurentiis said: “It’s up to him, let’s see if money is the only thing that satisfies him… or if he wants to live here in Napoli, it’s a privilege."

Koulibaly will now have to make a decision regarding his future, with Thomas Tuchel's side searching for replacements for the outgoing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, whilst captain Cesar Azpilicueta could also be set for a departure.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Other defenders have also been linked with Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Marquinhos, while Presnel Kimpembe and Josko Gvardiol have been looked at.

Elsewhere, it is believed that Jules Kounde will become the first signing under the Todd Boehly ownership after he was spotted in London ahead of the Blues' takeover.

Boehly will be looking to add defenders to Tuchel's squad as they look to compete for silverware next season, with Koulibaly a potential addition this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube