Skip to main content

Napoli President Hands Chelsea Target Kalidou Koulibaly Ultimatum Over Future

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has handed Chelsea-linked Kalidou Koulibaly an ultimatum regarding his future as he looks to depart this summer.

The 30-year-old has one-year remaining on his contract in Italy and could leave Naples in the summer window.

The Senegal international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea search for reinforcements this summer, whilst Barcelona are also interested in Koulibaly.

imago1011856332h

He is valued at €40 million by Napoli, who have now handed him an ultimatum.

Speaking on a potential move to Chelsea for his player, Napoli president De Laurentiis said: “It’s up to him, let’s see if money is the only thing that satisfies him… or if he wants to live here in Napoli, it’s a privilege."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Koulibaly will now have to make a decision regarding his future, with Thomas Tuchel's side searching for replacements for the outgoing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, whilst captain Cesar Azpilicueta could also be set for a departure.

imago1012065179h (1)

Other defenders have also been linked with Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of Marquinhos, while Presnel Kimpembe and Josko Gvardiol have been looked at.

Elsewhere, it is believed that Jules Kounde will become the first signing under the Todd Boehly ownership after he was spotted in London ahead of the Blues' takeover.

Boehly will be looking to add defenders to Tuchel's squad as they look to compete for silverware next season, with Koulibaly a potential addition this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011885609h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring Achraf Hakimi's Situation at PSG

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1012190447h
News

Report: Chelsea Squad Remain Uncertain of Cesar Azpilicueta's Future

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1005383990h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Thomas Tuchel Plan to Offload Marcos Alonso Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010585494h
News

Report: Emerson Palmieri Eyed as Ben Chilwell's Back-Up as Admiring Thomas Tuchel Wants Chelsea Stay

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1012215132h
News

Todd Boehly's Latest Stance Offers Boost for Thomas Tuchel's Long-Term Chelsea Future

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
Collage Maker-30-May-2022-10.28-AM
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Lautaro Martinez & Christopher Nkunku As Thomas Tuchel Eyes Attacking Reinforcements

By Matt Debono4 hours ago
imago1012248357h
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Make Six Requests to Todd Boehly's Consortium in Open Letter

By Matt Debono5 hours ago
imago1012358314h
News

Levi Colwill Discusses Chelsea Future After 'Unfortunate' Championship Play-Off Final Defeat With Huddersfield

By Matt Debono5 hours ago