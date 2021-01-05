Napoli 'serious' in their pursuit of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Napoli 'serious' in their pursuit of Emerson Palmieri

Author:
Publish date:

Napoli are seriously considering securing the services of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

Emerson, 26, has been linked with a move back to Italy with the likes of Inter, Juventus and Napoli all vying for his signature.

According to Rome-based outlet Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are 'serious' in their pursuit of the Italian and are front-runners in the race for his signature.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January 2018, Emerson has failed to nail down a spot in the first team, and has had to settle for a mere back-up role under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard.

Emerson has made just eight appearances for the Blues so far this season, playing second fiddle to first-team regular and big-money signing, Ben Chilwell.

However, he's done well as a back-up at left-back, with a few encouraging performances in the Champions League group stage and the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea have been tipped to make a few additions in the January window after their recent struggles, but the Blues might need to trim their wage bill before freshening up personnel.

Emerson is understood to have had talks with Lampard about his future and a decision regarding a potential move is expected to be made soon.

There might be a twist in the tale, as outcast Marcos Alonso edges closer to a loan move to La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid.

