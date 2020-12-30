Napoli to rival Inter Milan for Emerson Palmieri in January

Napoli are set to rival Inter for Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri's signature in January.

Emerson, 26, has made just eight appearances for the Blues so far this season, playing second fiddle to first-team regular and big-money signing, Ben Chilwell.

According to Sport Mediaset via Forza Italian Football, Napoli are planning to lure the Italian to a move to Naples in the January transfer window.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January 2018, Emerson has failed to nail down a spot in the first team, and has had to settle for a mere back-up role under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard.

A majority of the Italian's minutes this season have come against seemingly lesser opposition in the UEFA Champions League.

Though Chelsea's upcoming schedule has been disturbed for Covid-related reasons, the games are coming thick and fast for the Blues and one'd think Lampard would turn to Emerson at some stage.

Despite Emerson's agent coming out in the open and saying that his client maintains a good relationship with Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, the Italian could be tempted by a move in search for regular minutes.

However, whether or not a move to Naples can materialise could depend on Marcos Alonso's future in west London, with the likes of Atlético Madrid vying for the Spaniard's signature.

