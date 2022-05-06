Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been offered to Chelsea and several other big clubs in Europe this summer, according to reports.

The 30-year-old is out of contract next summer and his agent, Fali Ramadani, is now offering the Senegal international to clubs.

Koulibaly has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the past, and with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to leave the club at the end of the season, the Blues have been earmarked as a potential destination.

As per Area Napoli, via Sport Witness, the agent is ‘is offering the Napoli defender to big names in Europe’ and Chelsea are one of the clubs mentioned.

Chelsea are currently able to conduct any player activity due to their special operating licence. With the hope they are able to have a normal summer transfer window, and the fact they need to replace at least two outgoing defenders, it is the reason why Ramadani is ‘pushing his client’ to the Blues.

A figure of €35 million has been touted but with one year left on his current deal, it's unlikely Chelsea would be willing to meet that price.

Other defenders have also been linked with Chelsea. Tuchel is an admirer of Marquinhos, while Presnel Kimpembe and Josko Gvardiol have been looked at.

Tuchel was left disappointed at the confirmation of Rudiger departing at the end of the season after Chelsea were unable to do anything to try to convince the German of extending his contract.

"I would have liked him to stay, and he would have been a key figure, and these things happen, and we are on good terms, and now he needs to finish on the same level he started."

