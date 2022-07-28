Skip to main content

'Needs That Flair' - Pundit Tips Everton to Sign Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour to Replace Dele Alli

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie thinks Everton could replace Dele Alli with Chelsea's Billy Gilmour.

Last week, it was reported that Frank Lampard was ready to step up his interest in signing Gilmour on loan this summer.

The Scottish international didn't have a successful loan move with Norwich City last season and it's looking more and more likely that he won't be a part of Thomas Tuchel's squad heading into the new campaign.

Billy Gilmour Frank Lampard

Lampard has worked with the 21-year-old when he previously managed the Blues so he knows what Gilmour can offer.

One pundit has tipped the Chelsea youngster to replace Alli, who hasn't impressed since joining the Toffees last season.

They’ve got Dele Alli there who’s not kicked a ball for them," McAvennie told Football Insider.

That’s one that’s backfired on Frank Lampard. I don’t think his heart is in it anymore.

Dele Alli Frank Lampard

I look at things about singings that Frank has made and Dele Alli is a wonderful talent, wonderful player, and I thought what a management for him to go and play and express himself but he doesn’t seem to be interested.

I’m disappointed because I like him as a player.

That’s maybe why he’s thinking about bringing Billy Gilmour in because he needs that flair. Everton need someone of that stature, with that flair. Everton fans need someone that they can get behind. I thought it was going to be Dele Alli but no.

