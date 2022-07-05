Skip to main content

New Paris Saint-Germain Manager Christophe Galtier Shoots Down Neymar to Chelsea Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain's new head coach Christophe Galtier has said he is not prepared to let Neymar go this summer amid Chelsea speculation. 

The Frenchman replaced Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday after a lacklustre season for the Parisians. 

Neymar

Neymar in action for PSG last season. 

The Ligue 1 champions weren't hailed as such by their supporters towards the end of last season, with many of their big name players including the Brazilian, on the receiving end of boos and whistles.  

The forward's commitment to the club had been part of the reason for the negative reception and it is understood that PSG's hierarchy were willing to appease supporters by offloading the number 10 to Chelsea.

However, Galtier revealed his own thoughts on the star at his first press conference. He said: "He's one of the best in the world. What coach wouldn't want to have him? I've a very clear idea of what I'll expect from him." (via Metro)

Neymar Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel comforting Neymar after losing out on the Champions League to Bayern Munich

Despite Galtier's reassurances, the club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is still not set on keeping someone who he believes isn't a fit for them. 

Thomas Tuchel has already experienced coaching the 30-year-old during his spell at PSG, so the German would know how to work him into his squad, should Galtier not get his way. 

