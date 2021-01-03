Newcastle eye January loan move for Chelsea outcast Fikayo Tomori

Newcastle United are eyeing a loan move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori in the current transfer window.

The 23-year-old hasn't featured for the Blues since September, with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma having formed a solid partnership at the heart of the defence.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is a big fan of Tomori and wants to bring him to St. James' Park in January.

The Englishman has suffered from an indifferent start to the Premier League season, after a breakthrough 2019/20 campaign.



Chelsea wanted to send Tomori out on loan in September, with Leeds United, West Ham and French outfit Rennes all in the mix.

However, he decided to stay and fight for a place in the squad - which hasn't turned out well for him having started not a single league game this season.

Tomori has seemingly fallen down the pecking order and there are no immediate signs to suggest he'll be on the team sheet anytime soon. However, the possibility of a move relies on the future(s) of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger, who are heading towards the exit door as well.

Though Frank Lampard wouldn't want to lose cover at the back with a jam-packed schedule in front of the Blues, it remains to be seen whether he'll stop Tomori from moving on.

With Chelsea looking to make a few additions in the January window themselves, they could be tempted to cash in on Tomori should the right offer present itself.

