Newcastle United interested in Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso

Matt Debono

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso this summer. 

His future at the club is uncertain with head coach Frank Lampard keen on signing a new left-back this summer with Leicester City's Ben Chilwell the preferred target. 

As per the Mirror, Newcastle United are keen on the 29-year-old and have shortlisted him on their list of targets ahead of their proposed Saudi takeover. 

Reports claim that the two clubs have been in discussions over the Spaniard, with Chelsea ready to let him go for £26 million this summer. 

Alonso has three years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

afc-bournemouth-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (4)
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Since joining back in 2015 from Fiorentina he has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League. 

Alongside Alonso, Emerson Palmieri has been rumoured to leave the club this summer as Lampard looks to improve the left-hand side of defence. 

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Chilwell as a long-term option at left-back. Leicester are reportedly valuing the 23-year-old at £80 million but the Blues believe they can secure the England international for in the region of £50 million. 

Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles have also been shortlisted by Chelsea as alternative options. 

