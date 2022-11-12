Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Player Ratings

A disappointing result again for Graham Potter's men today, albeit against a Newcastle team in some serious form. The result means it's three straight losses for Chelsea for the first time since 2002.

There were not a lot of standout performers for Chelsea, and that has been the case for a number of weeks now as the team has flattered to deceive in nearly every game they've played in all competitions.

We take a look at the player ratings for Chelsea players from today's game below.

Chelsea had a tough day at St. James Park. IMAGO / PA Images

Player Ratings:

Edouard Mendy: 6

Didn't have much to do, and certainly could have stopped Joe Willocks goal.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Taken off after 45 minutes, didn't do much right but didn't do too much wrong either, his age is showing though.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Chelsea's best player, again. Accurate passes throughout the game and didn't lose one tackle either. A shining light in a dark time.

Kalidou Koulibaly: 5

Poor again, and has flattered to deceive at times in a Chelsea shirt. Needs to improve quick.

Lewis Hall: 6

Impressive again for the young lad, who didn't look out of place what so ever again. Created two chances and done well until he came off.

Lewis Hall has been a standout for Chelsea in the last two games. IMAGO / PA Images

Mateo Kovacic: 4

Chelsea's most important midfielder, and the drop in quality is obvious when he's not in the middle, did get crowded out at times by Newcastle's midfield though, and wasn't in the game at all.

Jorginho: 5

Did not do much in the game to affect it what so ever. Decent on the ball, but defensively he is to easy to bypass in the midfield.

Mason Mount: 5

Form has fallen drastically, and he will need to pick it up going into the World Cup, created zero chances today for Chelsea.

Conor Gallagher: 6

Defensively solid at times, which was needed for Chelsea today, but didn't offer much else. Chelsea's midfield as a whole could not get any control, and he was part of that problem.

Armando Broja: 6.5

Worked and worked for his side, but was left without any service due to the problems behind him. His pace on the counter can be a real asset.

Subs:

Christian Pulisic: 5

Thiago Silva: 6

