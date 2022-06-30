Skip to main content
News: Chelsea Attempted Last Minute Bid To Steal Brazilian Forward Richarlison Off Tottenham

The Blues have had their eye on Brazilian forward Richarlison since the start of the summer transfer window however it now looks like they have lost the battle with London rivals Tottenham. 

It is understood that Richarlison is set to leave Everton to join Tottenham with a deal in place for a fee of £50 million plus add on's and a medical set to take place sometime this week. 

Richarlison

However this morning it was reported that Chelsea attempted to make a last ditch effort to sign the Brazilian. The Blues reportedly offered an amount of cash and a player to try derail Tottenhams attempts of signing the forward.

But unfortunately Chelsea's late efforts was not enough to persuade Everton or the Brazilian forward for a new life at Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea still have their eyes on other attacking threats for this summers transfer window. The Blues look hopeful on signing fellow Brazilian Raphinha, with a fee agreed with Leeds United, only personal terms are left to be agreed on. 

Raheem Sterling is still on Chelsea's priority's to bring to the club to improve the Blues attack for the next season after the departure of Romelu Lukaku out on loan.

Sterling is not the only Manchester City player Chelsea look to bring in , Reports say former Blue Nathan Ake is set to be Antonio Rudiger's replacement for a fee of £40 million. 

