News: Chelsea Confirm The Signing of Academy Goalkeeper Eddie Beach

Chelsea Football Club have confirmed the signing of 18 year-old Wales goalkeeper Eddie Beach from Southampton.

Beach is a Wales Under-19 international and was part of the Southampton team that made it to the Under-18 Premier League national final, however his side were defeated by Manchester United in the final at St Mary's Stadium.

Speaking on the signing Chelsea's assistant head of youth development Jim Fraser said :

We are very pleased to bring Eddie to the club. He is a talented goalkeeper with good potential and will join our development squad for the coming season."

IMAGO / PA Images

In contrast, academy goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom is going to get his first taste of senior football as he heads out on loan to Peterborough United.

The 19 year-old Finland international, who joined Chelsea in 2018/19, spent last season as part of the academy set up and made 15 apperances for the development squad.

Additionally, he was an unused substitute for the mens first team in the home game against Russian side Zenit in the Champions League group stage last season.

Peterborough United will be playing in League One next season following their releagtion to the third division from the Championship, they finished 22nd last season only four points from safety.

Read More Chelsea News

