News: Chelsea Have £60 Million Bid Accepted For Leeds Super Star Raphinha

Chelsea and Leeds United have reached a full agreement for Raphinha after an official bid of £60 million was made by the London club. Talks are now ongoing through the players side as they look to agree on personal terms.

According to Fabrizio Ramano, Rival London club Arsenal had a meeting earlier on today with a new verbal bid, however Leeds reportedly turned down the offer. It has also been reported that Barcelona have got in contact but cannot match the bid of the Blues.

The Brazilian had an outstanding season , without a doubt the best player for Leeds United last year scoring 11 goals with also grabbing three assists.

Raphinha scored in the last game of the season to help Leeds to a 2-1 victory over London club Brentford which secured the club another season in the top flight of English football.

Chelsea still look to strengthen their attack for next season. With Raphinha at their fingertips, Chelsea are still in contact with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ousmane Dembele and fellow Brazilian Richarlison as Todd Boehly looks to make a serious statement as new owner.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sterling has held talks with Thomas Tuchel as he wants to be a constant starter for the Blues. Manchester City will look to expect a £50 million bid for the English forward later this week.

Chelsea will look to battle Tottenham for Richarlison as the Brazilian looks to depart ways with Everton after the club had a poor season. Tuchel is still keeping an eye on the Dembele situation as the Frenchmen's future lies between Barcelona or Chelsea depending on the contract situation with the Spanish club.

As the transfer window continues expect to see Chelsea make some serious moves as look to strengthen their squad once again.

Read More Chelsea Coverage

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More