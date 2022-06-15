Skip to main content
News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha

The Blues look to have interest in 27-year-old Thomas Strakosha from Italian side Lazio as he is set to leave on a free transfer according to Fabrizo Romano.

Chelsea have asked about the free agent in case Spanish keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga decides to leave the club or go on loan for the season.

imago1012263768h

Arrizabalaga has been second choice for Chelsea ever since the signing of Edouard Mendy who has been key to the Blues this year. 

The Spanish keeper signed for Chelsea back in 2018 for a fee of £72 million from Spanish club Athletic Bilbao however has not lived up to the price tag.

Kepa cover

Due to the unknown future of Arrizabalaga, Chelsea will look to keep tabs on Strakosha to potentially be a back up to Mendy. 

Strakosha almost joined Championship winners Fulham however it seems as the newly promoted club have backed off.

The Albanian keeper has been at Lazio for the past 10 seasons where he has won two Italian Cups and two Super Italian Cups. Strakosha has made 208 appearances for the Italian side keeping 62 clean sheets.

Strakosha made his international debut for the first team back in March 2017 and has seen 19 appearances since.

The Blues still have tabs for American keeper Gabriel Solnina from MLS side Chicago Fire however an official bid from Chelsea is yet to be made.

Solnina turned down European giants Real Madrid to hopefully push the move to come to Stamford Bridge.

