News: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Chicago Fire For Gabriel Slonina

Chelsea looks to MLS goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga, if the Spanish keeper departs from the Blues this summer.

The 18-year-old keeper was in talks with the Blues earlier this summer, however, during the process of the Todd Boehly takeover, negotiations slowly fell apart.

Spanish Giants Real Madrid also took a great interest in the young American but it seems Chelsea has won the race to sign Slonina.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has come to an agreement with the American side for a fee of £12 million plus add-ons included.

The talented goalkeeper and his agent are set to be in London on Sunday to complete the youngster's medical and finalise his signing to the Blues.

Slonina will finish the season with his current club Chicago Fire before joining Chelsea on the first of January.

The deal seemed to be announced soon after the news of Arrizabalaga's near exit. The Spanish keeper has been linked to a loan move to Italian club Napoli.

According to Italian journalist Di Marzio, the deal is closer than ever to being complete and is set to be finalised within the next couple of days.

Arrizabalaga came to Chelsea as the most expensive keeper in the world back in 2018 signing from Athletic Bilbao for a reported fee of £72 million.

However, the Spanish keeper has not lived up to the price tag. After losing the number one spot to Edouard Mendy, Arrizabalaga has struggled at the London club.

