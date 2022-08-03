News: Chelsea Reach Full Agreement With Brighton For Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella

Brighton And Hove Albion star Marc Cucurella impressed some of the Premier League giants last season after standing out in Graham Potter's side. He now finds himself on the move to Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard looked set to join Manchester City after handing in his transfer request but due to the English champions not agreeing with the asking fee, negotiations between the two clubs broke down.

IMAGO / News Images

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, A full agreement between Brighton and Chelsea has been reached for a fee of over £50 million. Personal terms have also been agreed upon meaning Cucurella will become a Chelsea player within the coming days.

The 24-year-old will become the third left-back at the club with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso also in the first team squad.

Chelsea made the move for Cucurella after Cesar Azpilicueta and Alonso look to depart the club for Barcelona. The Spanish giants have made Azpilicueta a top priority signing however the Blues are reluctant to sell him.

IMAGO / News Images

Whilst doing business with the Seagulls, Chelsea, and Brighton have discussed a potential deal for Levi Colwill. The deal is reported to be almost complete but it is unknown whether it will be a permeant or loan deal.

Read More Chelsea News