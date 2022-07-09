News: Chelsea Reach Total Agreement With Manchester City To Sign English Forward Raheem Sterling

Chelsea has finally reached an agreement with Manchester City for English international Raheem Sterling costing the Blues £47.5 million.

According to David Ornstein Sterling has been given a five-year contract with the option to extend his stay by another year. With this contract, the 27-year-old will become one of the highest-paid players at the club.

IMAGO / News Images

Now that personal terms have been agreed, Chelsea is working on setting up a medical for the English international in London. Thomas Tuchel would ideally like Sterling to try and join the Blues out in America if the medical can be done in time.

Sterling has already been in contact with the Chelsea boss over his future at Stamford Bridge. It's been rumored that Tuchel would like to play the English winger out on the left and wants the 27-year-old to become a regular starter in his squad.

Sterling joined Manchester City back in 2015 after rising through the ranks at Liverpool. Since joining the Manchester club, Sterling scored 131 goals in 339 appearances.

Sterling saw great success playing for Manchester City, winning 12 trophies during his spell at the club. This included four Premier League trophies, five league cups, and one FA cup.

Chelsea is also close to signing a second Manchester City player, Nathan Ake. Personal terms have been agreed and discussions between the two clubs have accelerated over the past couple of days.

A fee of up to £40 million could potentially bring Ake back to his former club after departing from the Blues back in 2017.

