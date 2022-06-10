Skip to main content

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan officially joins Chelsea FC Women's team from French side Olympique Lyonnias on a deal which will see her in blue for three years

The 26-year-old spent the last five years in France where she became a five team Champions League winner, five time league winner and three time Coupe De France winner.

The Canadian has played 118 times for her national country and was apart of a gold medal winning team back in 2018 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Due to that Buchanan has established herself as one of the best centre backs in women's football, With Chelsea knowing this, She was offered the famous number 26 shirt last worn by Blues icon John Terry in 2017.

Buchanan lifting her fifth Champions League trophy in Turin last year   IMAGO

Buchanan lifting her fifth Champions League trophy in Turin last year   IMAGO

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes has said:"Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world-class player who has proven herself on the world stage.

"She is going to bring a quality to our group and with her brilliant personality and character, we think she will be really liked within the dressing room. We look forward to welcoming Kadeisha this summer."

Buchanan is the second defender to sign after french defender Eve Perisset joined the Blues a few days prior on a three year deal.

Read More Chelsea Coverage

James
News

Report: Chelsea Hesitate In Giving Reece James New Contract

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
Tuchel cover 2
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Sets Four-Man Transfer Shortlist

By Owen Cummings1 hour ago
imago1012398207h
News

News:Chelsea Striker Named PFA Player Of The Season

By Finn Glowacki1 hour ago
Tiemoue Bakayoko
Transfer News

Report: Gennaro Gattuso Has Contacted Tiemoue Bakayoko

By Stephen Smith3 hours ago
imago1012109880h
Transfer News

Report :Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

By Connor Dossi-White17 hours ago
imago1012248800h (1)
News

Breaking: One Chelsea Player Named In PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
imago1012180668h
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

By Ben Thomas19 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea eye up England and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling

By Finn Glowacki21 hours ago