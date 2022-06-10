News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan officially joins Chelsea FC Women's team from French side Olympique Lyonnias on a deal which will see her in blue for three years

The 26-year-old spent the last five years in France where she became a five team Champions League winner, five time league winner and three time Coupe De France winner.

The Canadian has played 118 times for her national country and was apart of a gold medal winning team back in 2018 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Due to that Buchanan has established herself as one of the best centre backs in women's football, With Chelsea knowing this, She was offered the famous number 26 shirt last worn by Blues icon John Terry in 2017.

Buchanan lifting her fifth Champions League trophy in Turin last year IMAGO

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes has said:"Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world-class player who has proven herself on the world stage.

"She is going to bring a quality to our group and with her brilliant personality and character, we think she will be really liked within the dressing room. We look forward to welcoming Kadeisha this summer."

Buchanan is the second defender to sign after french defender Eve Perisset joined the Blues a few days prior on a three year deal.

