News: Chelsea Youth Goalkeeper Joins Peterborough United On Loan For The New Season

Chelsea under-23s goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom has completed a season long loan to League One side Peterborough United.

The 19-year-old was signed by Chelsea from Turun Palloseura who are based in his home country of Finland back in the 2018/19 season.

Since joining the Blues, Bergstrom worked his way up the youth system, playing for Chelsea's under 18s, 19s and 23s where he saw most of his action. He has also represented his country (Finland), from under 16s to 21s where he recently had game time.

The six foot seven keeper made 17 starts for the Chelsea academy last season also signing a pro contract with the Blues until 2024.

Bergstrom was apart of Chelsea's 25 man squad last season where he took the role of fourth choice keeper.

League One side Peterborough recently was relegated from the Championship after a disappointing season, conceding the joint most goals in the league.

Peterborough boss Grant McCann has said : “Lucas is very highly-rated at Chelsea. He is commanding, a very good shot-stopper and extremely aggressive from crosses and good with his feet."

The Posh have signed another youth keeper on loan, Harvey Cartwright from Hull City.

The 20-year-old England under 20s international was brought in by McCann, having previously being coached by the Posh's manager back at his old side of Hull City.

Both youth keepers will lack having first team experience , With Cartwright only making two senior appearance's and Bergstrom never getting any.

