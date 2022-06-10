Skip to main content
News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater has left Chelsea after arriving in 2017 in a deal worth £35 million. He signed a five-year contract, however, only ended up making a total of 23 appearances.

Riddled by injury, the midfielder made little impact at Stamford Bridge and released a statement last month apologising for how things went during his time at the club:

"Me, the club and fans are hugely disappointed with the outcome there is no doubt about that," he said.

Releasing the message (via Instagram) on 26 May, Drinkwater added that it was a "business move gone wrong, it's as black and white as that".

Drinkwater and De Bruyne
The 32-year-old spent last season on loan at Reading and will now look for a new team ahead of next season. 

Drinkwater was instrumental in the Leicester City title-winning midfield back in the 2015-16 season. The season before he arrived at Chelsea, former Foxes midfielder N'Golo Kante joined the team and has since proved to be a world-class addition to the squad.

The three-time capped English midfielder has had loan spells at Burnley and Aston Villa in the Premier League since joining the Blues. Unfortunately, he failed to make an impression in what little games he did play.

Chelsea released a statement on Friday afternoon saying that "they'd like to thank Danny, Charly and Jake for all their service and wish them all the best for the future".

