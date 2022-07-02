News: Hakim Ziyech Among Players That Return to Chelsea Training Despite Transfer Rumours

Former Morocco international Hakim Ziyech was seen returning to Chelsea training for the first day of pre-season despite rumours linking him with a move to Italian champions AC Milan.

Footage emerged of Chelsea stars smiling and embracing one another as they met up for the first time since the end of last season.

As well as Ziyech, England trio Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevor Chalobah where also amongst those returning to join up with their teammates.

Chilwell appeared for the final 10 minutes of the Premier League season after an ACL injury kept the left-back out since the middle of November.

As well as the regular first-team stars there where many young players turning up to Cobham following the end of their repective loan spells last season.

Levi Colwill, Dujon Sterling and Tino Anjorin were some of Chelsea's young stars that appeared at Cobham. As well as the latter, Netherlands international Ian Maatsen was seen going through the regular fitness tests.

Maatsen has been linked with a return to his native Netherlands and a move to Feynoord where he began his youth career.

Talks had begun between the two clubs with Feynoord looking for a replacement for their departing left back Tyrell Malacia however with Marcos Alonso and Emerson both looking for a move away from Chelsea, the young man could be of use next season.

