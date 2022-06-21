News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have agreed a loan deal with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku until June 2023 as the Belgian makes a return to the club he left only a year before.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the striker's salary will be around €8million, excluding potential add-ons related to team performance, with a NO buy option in place.

Lukaku celebrating the Serie A title with Inter Milan in 2021 IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The 29-year-old has made it clear from the beginning of the year that a move to the Italian giants is what he wants and now, with Chelsea looking at a possible replacement in Raheem Sterling, his wish has come true.

The move also begs the question on whether the Blues will secure the signing of an Inter defender, after reports that Thomas Tuchel has interest in the likes of Stefan de Vrig, and Denzel Dumfries.

Lukaku's mural near San Siro stadium IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Lukaku's departure from the current Coppa Italia Champions in 2021, was not taken well by supporters who repeatedly defaced the player's murals in resentment.

In hopes that all is forgotten, the Belgian will be praying for a warm welcome after such a frosty goodbye.

