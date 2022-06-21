Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have agreed a loan deal with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku until June 2023 as the Belgian makes a return to the club he left only a year before. 

As per Fabrizio Romano, the striker's salary will be around €8million, excluding potential add-ons related to team performance, with a NO buy option in place. 

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku celebrating the Serie A title with Inter Milan in 2021

The 29-year-old has made it clear from the beginning of the year that a move to the Italian giants is what he wants and now, with Chelsea looking at a possible replacement in Raheem Sterling, his wish has come true. 

The move also begs the question on whether the Blues will secure the signing of an Inter defender, after reports that Thomas Tuchel has interest in the likes of Stefan de Vrig, and Denzel Dumfries. 

Lukaku

Lukaku's mural near San Siro stadium

Lukaku's departure from the current Coppa Italia Champions in 2021, was not taken well by supporters who repeatedly defaced the player's murals in resentment. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In hopes that all is forgotten, the Belgian will be praying for a warm welcome after such a frosty goodbye.  

Read More Chelsea News

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Look To Keep An Eye On Albanian Keeper Thomas Strakosha - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Lukaku Belgium
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan and Chelsea Near Agreement For Loan Of Forward Romelu Lukaku

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Jonathan Clauss
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set Their Sights On £10m France International Jonathan Clauss

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Sterling James
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Set Price Tag For Chelsea Target Raheem Sterling

By Owen Cummings7 hours ago
Boehly
News

News: Todd Boehly Set To Increase His Power At Chelsea With Next Move

By Owen Cummings8 hours ago
Kasey palmer
Transfer News

Report: Former Chelsea Academy Product Kasey Palmer Looks Set to Join Coventry City

By Finn Glowacki10 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: West Ham United And Napoli Interested In Chelsea Striker Armando Broja

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago
imago1012561301h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Linked With Bundesliga Side Stuttgart Striker Sasa Kalajdzic As Romelu Lukaku Set To Return To Inter Milan

By Kieran Neller22 hours ago
imago1012645607h
News

Chelsea Post Tribute to England International and Club Legend Frank Lampard On His Birthday

By Kieran Neller23 hours ago