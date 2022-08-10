News: Malang Sarr Set To Be Announced As A New AS Monaco Player Later Today Fabrizio Romano Confirms

Blues youngster Malang Sarr is now set to leave Chelsea on a loan deal to French side AS Monaco.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sarr has completed his medicals meaning he is set to be announced as a Monaco player very soon. Both Chelsea and Monaco are preparing the final documents and official contract.

IMAGO / PA Images

The French club will pay £600,000 to the Blues to take Sarr out on loan. If Monaco was to buy the player permanently, it will cost the club £10 million which has been added to the contract.

Chelsea managed to bring Sarr to the club on a free transfer from French side OGC Nice before sending him out on loan to Porto. The 23-year-old never really broke into the Chelsea side, Sarr made 23 appearances in all competitions last season however saw most of his time on the Bench.

Sarr was set to join fellow Premier League side Fulham on loan however, Chelsea blocked the transfer until they found another defender.

IMAGO / PA Images

With that Chelsea signed Brighton defender Marc Cucurella for £60 million breaking records.

The Spanish defender made his debut on the weekend in Chelsea's opening game of the season. Cucurella came on in the 75th minute, where he looked sharp down the left-hand side giving Thomas Tuchel decisions when picking the left-back in their next game at home to Tottenham.

