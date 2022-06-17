Skip to main content
News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his desire to try bring Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski to Stamford Bridge as replacement for Romelu Lukaku. 

With the Lukaku deal to return to Inter Milan looking more and more likely, Tuchel has stepped up his interest in the Polish goal scoring machine.

imago0027269578h

The Belgian international only joined the Blues last season for a large fee of £97.5 million looking to set alight the Premier League once again.

However in his return to English football, the 29-year-old only scored 15 goals in 44 games. 

During the season Lukaku expressed in an interview, he was "unhappy" and "wanted to return to the San Siro" after being dropped to the bench. 

With Lukaku eager to return to Italy, Inter Milan have almost complete a loan deal for the Belgian for a fee of around 20 million euros.

Romelu Lukaku

If Chelsea look to Sign the Polish forward , they will have to try compete with Spanish giants Barcelona and French champions PSG.

Lewandowski has made it clear that his destination of choice would be Barcelona however the Spanish club has massive financial issues. 

The Bayern Munich star has scored 344 goals for the German side whilst getting top goal scorer for the past five seasons. 

The 34-year-old has been a German Champion ten times, has one the Champions League and been named UEFA best player in Europe whilst at the German club and has publicly stated his desire to leave Bayern Munich. 

