N'Golo Kante keen to stay at Chelsea amid Barcelona and Real Madrid links

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wants to remain at the club despite interest from Spain.

The 29-year-old has three years remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, and is in no rush to leave.

Kante has become injury prone in recent months at Chelsea, missing 20 of the Blues' 42 games this season following a lengthy list of injuries - hamstring, knee and ankle which has stemmed from the back end of last season.  

But Goal report that the Frenchman is keen to remain at Chelsea unless the Blues want to sell him this summer. 

Kante is currently the highest paid player on Chelsea's books, earning £290,000-a-week in west London. 

Barcelona have shown interest with reports of a swap deal involving Philippe Coutinho as they look to offload the Brazilian. 

Zinedine Zidane also has shown interest in Kante, which could see him join up with former Blues Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois who have made the switch to Spain.

The future of Chelsea's midfielders is unclear with an array of talent at the disposal of Frank Lampard. 

Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount all pushing for starting places, whilst Billy Gilmour has seen a promotion into the first-team, as well as Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also being available.

2BDF74A6-A4B5-41B8-B36F-44892988DC35
Billy Gilmour has received high praise from Frank Lampard following his breakthrough into the Chelsea first-team. Getty Images

Frank Lampard has recently admitted Chelsea will head into the transfer market to bolster the squad, but didn't comment on the specific areas. 

"We have the good young players, we have had experienced players around them that have helped them this year, but we know there are little areas within the squad [we can improve]," Lampard said on his squad.

"Some of that's what we have already, some of that's how we might look to recruit going forward."

