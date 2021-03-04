N'Golo Kante rejected chance to join Thomas Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain

N'Golo Kante has revealed he turned the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain when they were managed by now Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

The 29-year-old has been a constant in the midfield for the Blues since his arrival from Leicester City in the summer of 2016 under Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard.

Under Tuchel, albeit setback due to a hamstring injury, Kante has had to be patient for his minutes with Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho becoming regular starters.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel's appointment saw him finally be able to work with Kante after wanting to try to sign him during his days at PSG.

Kante revealed the reasons why he snubbed the switch to France to remain in the English capital.

He told the official Chelsea website: "I knew in the past there was some contact with Paris Saint-Germain when he was the manager, but it was not something I wanted.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"It did not happen because I was happy at Chelsea and I stayed here. I haven’t spoken to the manager about it."

Kante has come back into the side in recent games, starting three of the last five in all competitions in his favoured 'double six' role.

He added: "It’s a position I have played many times, here, at Leicester and in the national team. It’s not only the best way for me to play but for the team. It is good for me to play with someone who stays when I go forward, or I stay when he goes forward."

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel 'hopeful' of turning Chelsea into Premier League title challengers next season

READ MORE: N'Golo Kante - Billy Gilmour has a bright future at Chelsea

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube