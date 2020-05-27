Nicolas Tagliafico's agent confirms left-back is set to leave Ajax this summer

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico is set to leave the club this summer, his agent has confirmed.

The 27-year-old is contracted with the Dutch club until 2022, however is set to leave after two-and-a-half-years.

Tagliafico has been with Ajax since January 2018 after arriving from Independiente.

Now his agent Ricardo Schlieper has confirmed that Tagliafico will look leave this summer after agreeing it with Ajax.

"We are looking for a transfer for Tagliafico," said Schlieper via the Daily Star. "We have agreed with Ajax that he would leave this year. After having spent two and a half seasons at the club, it’s the ideal moment for it.

"If football goes back to being normal, a transfer could be done for Tagliafico.

"There are clubs that are interested but we have to see how everything pans out with football and the pandemic.

“I will never mention a name of the club we are speaking with because it hurts the negotiations for us and the player."

It has been reported that Ajax have offered the left-back to Chelsea for £22.4 million this summer.

That could see him join Hakim Ziyech making the switch to London after a transfer was agreed for the Moroccan back in February.

Tagliafico recently admitted that he would favour a move to England or Spain if he were to leave Holland.

"Ajax it’s a great club, but as a player of course you dream of playing in the biggest leagues and the Premier League is right now the most competitive one, a bit above La Liga and Serie A."

