Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Nicolas Tagliafico's agent confirms left-back is set to leave Ajax this summer

Matt Debono

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico is set to leave the club this summer, his agent has confirmed.

The 27-year-old is contracted with the Dutch club until 2022, however is set to leave after two-and-a-half-years.

Tagliafico has been with Ajax since January 2018 after arriving from Independiente.

Now his agent Ricardo Schlieper has confirmed that Tagliafico will look leave this summer after agreeing it with Ajax.

"We are looking for a transfer for Tagliafico," said Schlieper via the Daily Star. "We have agreed with Ajax that he would leave this year. After having spent two and a half seasons at the club, it’s the ideal moment for it.

44337741 (1)

"If football goes back to being normal, a transfer could be done for Tagliafico.

"There are clubs that are interested but we have to see how everything pans out with football and the pandemic.

“I will never mention a name of the club we are speaking with because it hurts the negotiations for us and the player."

It has been reported that Ajax have offered the left-back to Chelsea for £22.4 million this summer.

That could see him join Hakim Ziyech making the switch to London after a transfer was agreed for the Moroccan back in February.

Tagliafico recently admitted that he would favour a move to England or Spain if he were to leave Holland.

"Ajax it’s a great club, but as a player of course you dream of playing in the biggest leagues and the Premier League is right now the most competitive one, a bit above La Liga and Serie A."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What positions Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen at Chelsea this summer

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and it has been revealed what positions Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen.

Matt Debono

Chelsea told they can sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico for £22.4M

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer by Dutch champions Ajax.

Matt Debono

Jorginho's agent refuses to rule out Chelsea exit amid Juventus interest

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has refused to close the door regarding an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

How Chelsea stars Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham created strong bond

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has opened up on his relationship with teammate and England international Tammy Abraham.

Matt Debono

Chelsea to resume contact training after unanimous Premier League vote

Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side will now be able to resume contact training after a vote was unanimously passed by Premier League clubs on Wednesday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea set Juventus asking price for Jorginho

Chelsea have set their transfer valuation for midfielder Jorginho, with Juventus showing interest this summer.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea make 'official contact' with Brentford forward Saïd Benrahma

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Brentford forward Saïd Benrahma over a potential summer transfer.

Matt Debono

RB Leipzig director confirms Ethan Ampadu set to return to Chelsea

RB Leipzig Sporting Director Markus Krosche has revealed Ethan Ampadu will return to Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Barcelona ready to let Ousmane Dembélé leave on loan this summer

Barcelona are ready to listen to loan offers for Ousmane Dembélé this summer as they look to reduce their heavy wage bill.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea identify transfer alternative to Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho

Chelsea have shortlisted FC Porto winger Jesus Corona as an alternative transfer option to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Matt Debono