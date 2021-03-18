'No club is close or leading the race' to signing Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland

No club is leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer, it has been revealed.

Haaland is one of the most in-demand players in world football at present with most of Europe's elite clubs vying for his signature at the end of the season.

The prolific Norwegian striker has been in sensational form this season with 31 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions and the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs are all interested in signing him.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

It has previously been claimed that Haaland has a €75 million release clause that will be active in 2022, but Dortmund could sell him for a higher price this summer.

Manchester City were thought to be at the front of the queue for Haaland with Sergio Aguero’s contract expiring at the end of this season, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the 20-year-old’s situation.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano claims that no club is close to signing him yet and that his future will be decided in the summer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

He adds that there is a ‘huge chance’ of him leaving Dortmund this summer if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been reported to have made it his 'personal mission' to try to land Haaland this summer if they secure a top four spot this season.

The Blues have also been linked with Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

