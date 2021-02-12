'No decision yet' on permanent deal at Aston Villa for Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley

Aston Villa are yet to make a decision on offering Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley a permanent deal past this summer.

Barkley, 27, went on loan to Villa at the start of the season in search of regular game-time after it was apparent he wouldn't feature under former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Since his switch to the west Midlands outfit, Barkley has flourished in Dean Smith's side, forging a deadly partnership with compatriots Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins up front.

According to The Athletic, though Villa are keen to seal a permanent move for Barkley in the summer, a decision regarding the midfielder's future hasn't been made yet.

It had recently emerged that Chelsea would demand a fee in the region of £40 million for Barkley, a figure that'd make the former Everton man Villa's club record signing, with there being question marks over whether Thomas Tuchel fancies Barkley or not.

Barkley has made 15 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four times and providing one assist - making himself an integral part of a high-flying Villa side who've bagged impressive wins over the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester this season.

With Frank Lampard no longer at the wheel at Stamford Bridge, Villa had received a massive boost in extending Barkley's stay at the club past the summer with there now being few figures in west London keen to give the Englishman a new lease of life at Chelsea.

Though he is still getting back to fitness after spending a spell on the sidelines, the Villa staff admire Barkley and what he brings to the side in the number 10 role.

Villa were previously thought to be willing to wait till the summer to assess Barkley's future and that the midfielder himself was 'happy' to make a decision at the end of the season.

The club have identified Bournemouth star David Brooks, 23, as a replacement for Barkley should they fail to seal a permanent move for him at the end of the season.



