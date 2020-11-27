No talks have yet been planned between Chelsea, Bayern Munich defender David Alaba and his representatives.

Reports emerged that Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi was to open talks with Chelsea and PSG in January over a proposed transfer next summer for his client.

But as per the Guardian's Ed Aarons, no talks have been planned yet for the 28-year-old between Chelsea and Pini Zahavi [Alaba's agent].

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Alaba has yet to agree a deal with Bayern to extend his deal at the Allianz Arena, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are thought to be interested, and Liverpool have also been linked.

