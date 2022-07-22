‘Not Appealing to Him’ - Pundit on Why Everton Can Sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has said Conor Gallagher would be a 'top player' for Everton.

Gallagher had an amazing season at Crystal Palace last campaign and it has meant that a lot of clubs are now interested in signing him.

The main side that have been linked with the 22-year-old this transfer window is Everton.

Former Blues player and manager Frank Lampard is said to be a big admirer of Gallagher.

However, according to Goal, Chelsea would demand a transfer fee of £50million to let the England international leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Despite this big fee, one former player has told Football Insider that Gallagher won't want to be a bit-part player again, which could lead to Chelsea selling him.

“Tuchel might not want him after his penalty!" Robinson said.

“No, Gallagher has done excellently in pre-season. He was superb on loan at Palace.

“It will be interesting to see what Chelsea want to do with him. He is at a stage of his career where he needs to settle but needs to be playing. He played week in, week out at Palace.

“The ball was always going through him and he was a key part of everything at those clubs during the time he was there.

“To go back and be a bit-part player at Chelsea is probably not appealing to him. If he is going to move though it has to be the right move for him and Chelsea.

“Frank Lampard has a lot of rebuilding to do still. They lost 4-0 the other night. He will want more recruits.

“If Everton can get Gallagher, he is a top player. Absolutely you take him.

“If I was Chelsea I would keep hold of him though because he is a quality player.”

