‘Nothing Surprises Me’ - Pundit on Arsenal’s Chances of Signing Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante

Former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has gave his thoughts on Arsenal signing Chelsea's N'Golo Kante this summer.

So far this summer transfer window, Thomas Tuchel is having a big overhaul of his first team squad.

Along with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku, there have also been talks about Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and other senior players departing.

One player that no one thought would be leaving Stamford Bridge this window was N'golo Kante.

N'golo Kante

However, due to him not having a vaccine and being unable to travel to the USA for pre-season, there have been a lot of rumours about him potentially leaving.

The main club who are said to be interested in the World Cup winner are Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal.

Even though this may seem unlikely, one pundit thinks it is definitely a possibility due to how crazy the transfer market is currently.

Nothing surprises me in football anymore," McAvennie told Football Insider.

N'Golo Kante

I didn’t think [Raheem] Sterling would go to Chelsea. I didn’t think Man City would let two of their players go to Arsenal. Back in the day it wouldn’t have happened.

I like Kante, I think he was the best in the world in that position. I think he’s still got a point to prove. I think it’s what Arsenal need, they need someone like that.

They’ve got a couple of hot heads in midfield that are getting sent off and you don’t need that. The Premier League is hard enough with 11 men let alone with players getting sent off and going down to ten men.

Would it be a good move? Yes, I think it would be a great move for Kante and Arsenal. It will be a bit of a strange one if it happens.

