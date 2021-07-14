'Nothing to Say' - Mino Raiola Delivers Erling Haaland to Chelsea Update

Sports Illustrated home
Mino Raiola's Five-Word Response to Erling Haaland to Chelsea Speculation

The agent has spoken.
Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola insists there is 'nothing to say' amid transfer links to Chelsea this summer.

The 20-year-old has returned to pre-season training with Borussia Dortmund this week but speculation over his future at the Bundesliga outfit remains rife. 

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been linked but Thomas Tuchel's side are the strongest contenders this summer with the Blues eyeing a new world-class centre-forward. 

Haaland has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year. However, Dortmund are claimed to be commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer. 

Raiola, Haaland's agent, is usually outspoken when it comes to his clients' futures however amid reports to a move to Chelsea, he remained quiet on the topic.

What has Mino Raiola said?

Raiola was asked by BILD regarding a possible move to Chelsea. However he gave a very short response. 

"There is nothing to say."

What else has been said?

Haaland was quizzed about his future

"Are you staying with Borussia Dortmund, Haaland?" a reporter from BILD asked. What was Haaland's response? The 20-year-old thought 'about it for a moment', then reacting with a 'big grin' but remain tightlipped.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has also weighed in, insisting they are planning for the new season with Haaland as part of the team

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season," he said.

