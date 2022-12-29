Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Early Team News

IMAGO / PA Images

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Early Team News

Early team news for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.

Chelsea returned to winning ways with a much needed victory against Bournemouth on Tuesday, and will be hoping to do the same against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Both teams picked up some important injuries on their first games back, which may prove pivotal in the game. Chelsea of course have the well documented injury to Reece James, and Forest had Jesse Lingard limp off against Manchester United.

We have all the early team news below.

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Chelsea.

Team News:

Chelsea will be without Reece James after he reinjured the knee he injured against AC Milan in October. The full-back is set to miss four weeks of action.

Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic are both back training at Cobham, and should be available for selection for the game on Sunday.

The Blue's will be without Wesley Fofana (Knee), N'Golo Kante (Hamstring), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Calf), Ben Chilwell (Hamstring), Armando Broja (Knee).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic will be in the squad for Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest:

Jesse Lingard limped off holding his hamstring against Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest are waiting on a proper diagnosis of the injury. Steve Cooper has said he thinks it was just fatigue, but an official diagnosis is expected soon.

In terms of other injuries the Forest list is as long as the Chelsea one, Cheikhou Kouyate (Hamstring), Giulian Biancone (ACL), Morgan Gibbs-White (Knock), Moussa Niakhate ( Hamstring), Omar Richards (Leg).

Predicted Line-Ups:

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Zakaria, Mount, Sterling, Pulisic, Havertz

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Aurier, Worral, Boly, Lodi, Yates, Freuler, Mangala, Johnson, Dennis, Awoniyi.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Declan Rice Not For Sale In January

By Dylan McBennett
Pedro Porro
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Plan To Sign A Right-Back In January

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Benfica Make Statement On Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Close To Completing Signing Of Benoit Badiashile

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Having Positive Talks Over New N'Golo Kante Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want Enzo Fernandez And Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Doubts Over Triggering Enzo Fernandez Release Clause

By Dylan McBennett