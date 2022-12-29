Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Early Team News
Chelsea returned to winning ways with a much needed victory against Bournemouth on Tuesday, and will be hoping to do the same against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Both teams picked up some important injuries on their first games back, which may prove pivotal in the game. Chelsea of course have the well documented injury to Reece James, and Forest had Jesse Lingard limp off against Manchester United.
We have all the early team news below.
Team News:
Chelsea will be without Reece James after he reinjured the knee he injured against AC Milan in October. The full-back is set to miss four weeks of action.
Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic are both back training at Cobham, and should be available for selection for the game on Sunday.
The Blue's will be without Wesley Fofana (Knee), N'Golo Kante (Hamstring), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Calf), Ben Chilwell (Hamstring), Armando Broja (Knee).
Nottingham Forest:
Jesse Lingard limped off holding his hamstring against Manchester United, and Nottingham Forest are waiting on a proper diagnosis of the injury. Steve Cooper has said he thinks it was just fatigue, but an official diagnosis is expected soon.
In terms of other injuries the Forest list is as long as the Chelsea one, Cheikhou Kouyate (Hamstring), Giulian Biancone (ACL), Morgan Gibbs-White (Knock), Moussa Niakhate ( Hamstring), Omar Richards (Leg).
Predicted Line-Ups:
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Zakaria, Mount, Sterling, Pulisic, Havertz
Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Aurier, Worral, Boly, Lodi, Yates, Freuler, Mangala, Johnson, Dennis, Awoniyi.
