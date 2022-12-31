Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Match Prediction

IMAGO / News Images

A prediction of the game tomorrow between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Steve Cooper will not have had many positives to take from his teams trip to Old Trafford last week in their 3-0 defeat, and he will be hoping tomorrow's game against Chelsea is a bit kinder to them.

Chelsea on the other hand exercised a few demons against Bournemouth with their first win in four, but they will know wins aren't guaranteed in this league, even against the teams at the bottom.

Both teams know the importance of a victory.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling was impressive for Chelsea against Bournemouth.

Match Prediction:

Chelsea looked really impressive at times against Bournemouth playing in a back four but that was when Reece James was on the pitch. Graham Potter is expected to go with the same line-up.

The front three looked as fluid as it had been in a long time, and Denis Zakaria added a bit of pace and power to a midfield that had been stale before the World Cup break.

Nottingham Forest didn't create much at Old Trafford against Manchester United, and could really have lost the game by six or seven if United were more clinical on the day.

Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest are still without Morgan Gibbs-White. through injury.

Injuries are a massive factor for Forest and Chelsea will be way too strong on the day. These are not the games that will keep Forest in the league even if they are nice to win.

The prediction is Chelsea to win the game 3-1 with Kai Havertz getting two goals and Raheem Sterling also adding to his tally for the season. A comfortable evening is expected for Chelsea overall.

