Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Player Ratings
A poor performance by Chelsea against Nottingham Forest saw the game end in a 1-1 draw. It arguably could have been a lot worse for Graham Potter's side.
Forest were the better team for large parts of the clash, and may have scored a lot earlier than they did in the game. Willy Boly was immense for the newly promoted side, and Morgan Gibbs-White was a brilliant attacking outlet.
Here's all the player ratings from the Chelsea team on the day.
Player Ratings:
Kepa: 6
Didn't do much wrong and the goal was a well taken finish through a crowd of people. Not the problem today.
Cesar Azpilicueta: 4
Torrid evening. Taiwo Awoniyi tore him and Kalidou Koulibaly to shreds down the right side. Afternoon to forget.
Kalidou Koulibaly: 2
One of the worst performances of his career. Weak and slow in almost every exchange he had. Could be dropped for the next game.
Thiago Silva: 7
As usual, the best defence in the back line. Had to cover for Koulibaly a lot and did so to perfection.
Marc Cucurella: 5
Didn't do much wrong or right. Failed to impact the game at either end.
Jorginho: 5
Game passed him by in the middle and so did Nottingham Forest's attackers every time they broke forward. Could not deal with the transitions.
Read More
Denis Zakaria: 6
Done well at times but still seems a bit rusty. Does not move the ball well enough in the middle of the park.
Mason Mount: 5
Invisible. Failed to get into the game at all and many would be forgiven for asking if he even played.
Christian Pulisic: 5
Broke with pace at times but going nowhere. Done some decent defensive work but ultimately didn't affect the game.
Kai Havertz: 4
Does not show for the ball enough to be a number nine. Played a part in a goal but very minimal. Not a good performance.
Raheem Sterling: 6
Scored by that was all he done in the game. Disappeared after that but he certainly was not the only one.
Subs:
Hakim Ziyech: 6
Created chances when he came on and nearly delivered an inch perfect ball to win the game. Good cameo.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5
Missed the ball to win the game from Ziyech's cross, but was otherwise invisble.
Conor Gallagher: 6
Added a bit of control and energy to Chelsea's midfield when he came on but wasn't enough to win the game.
Read More Chelsea Stories:
- Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama
- Report: Christian Pulisic Exit Rumours Downplayed
- Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest
- Report: Chelsea 'In No Rush' To Appoint Sporting Director
- Report: Chelsea Remain In Discussions To Sign Endrick
- Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao Speaks On AC Milan Contract Situation
- Report: No Negotiations Between Chelsea And AC Milan Over Hakim Ziyech
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Mohammed Kudus In January
- Report: Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo Not Expected To Leave In January