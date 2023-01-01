Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Player Ratings

A poor performance by Chelsea against Nottingham Forest saw the game end in a 1-1 draw. It arguably could have been a lot worse for Graham Potter's side.

Forest were the better team for large parts of the clash, and may have scored a lot earlier than they did in the game. Willy Boly was immense for the newly promoted side, and Morgan Gibbs-White was a brilliant attacking outlet.

Here's all the player ratings from the Chelsea team on the day.

Kalidou Koulibaly had a tough evening for Chelsea. IMAGO / Sportimage

Player Ratings:

Kepa: 6

Didn't do much wrong and the goal was a well taken finish through a crowd of people. Not the problem today.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 4

Torrid evening. Taiwo Awoniyi tore him and Kalidou Koulibaly to shreds down the right side. Afternoon to forget.

Kalidou Koulibaly: 2

One of the worst performances of his career. Weak and slow in almost every exchange he had. Could be dropped for the next game.

Thiago Silva: 7

As usual, the best defence in the back line. Had to cover for Koulibaly a lot and did so to perfection.

Marc Cucurella: 5

Didn't do much wrong or right. Failed to impact the game at either end.

Jorginho: 5

Game passed him by in the middle and so did Nottingham Forest's attackers every time they broke forward. Could not deal with the transitions.

Denis Zakaria added a bit of steel to Chelsea's midfield. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Denis Zakaria: 6

Done well at times but still seems a bit rusty. Does not move the ball well enough in the middle of the park.

Mason Mount: 5

Invisible. Failed to get into the game at all and many would be forgiven for asking if he even played.

Christian Pulisic: 5

Broke with pace at times but going nowhere. Done some decent defensive work but ultimately didn't affect the game.

Kai Havertz: 4

Does not show for the ball enough to be a number nine. Played a part in a goal but very minimal. Not a good performance.

Raheem Sterling: 6

Scored by that was all he done in the game. Disappeared after that but he certainly was not the only one.

Subs:

Hakim Ziyech: 6

Created chances when he came on and nearly delivered an inch perfect ball to win the game. Good cameo.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5

Missed the ball to win the game from Ziyech's cross, but was otherwise invisble.

Conor Gallagher: 6

Added a bit of control and energy to Chelsea's midfield when he came on but wasn't enough to win the game.

Read More Chelsea Stories: