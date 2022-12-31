Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Where To Watch

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

All the information about where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest tomorrow in the Premier League.

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League tomorrow and will be hoping to win back to back games under Graham Potter for the first time since October.

Nottingham Forest are coming off a poor performance against Manchester United and have a long list of injuries. It's a game Chelsea should expect to win.

We have all the information about where to watch below.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz was on target for Chelsea last time out.

Where To Watch:

The game kicks off at 4.30pm tomorrow in the UK and Ireland. Nottingham Forest are at home at the City Ground, and the game is available to watch on the following channels, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

United States:

The game will be broadcast live in the United States from 8.30am (PT) and 10.30am (CT), and will be available on the following platforms,  Peacock, SiriusXM FC.

Chelsea can move up the 7th with a win, after Brighton lost to Arsenal earlier today. They will be without Reece James who is out for 4 weeks with a knee injury.

A win for Nottingham Forest would see them start the new year outside of the relegation zone, which would be something Steve Cooper would definitely welcome.

Graham Potter

Chelsea have the chance to move up to 7th.

Predicted Line-Ups:

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Zakaria, Mount, Sterling, Pulisic, Havertz.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Aurier, Boly, Worral, Lodi, O'Brien, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, Johnson, Awoniyi.

