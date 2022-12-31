Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Where To Watch

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League tomorrow and will be hoping to win back to back games under Graham Potter for the first time since October.

Nottingham Forest are coming off a poor performance against Manchester United and have a long list of injuries. It's a game Chelsea should expect to win.

We have all the information about where to watch below.

Kai Havertz was on target for Chelsea last time out. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Where To Watch:

The game kicks off at 4.30pm tomorrow in the UK and Ireland. Nottingham Forest are at home at the City Ground, and the game is available to watch on the following channels, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

United States:

The game will be broadcast live in the United States from 8.30am (PT) and 10.30am (CT), and will be available on the following platforms, Peacock, SiriusXM FC.

Chelsea can move up the 7th with a win, after Brighton lost to Arsenal earlier today. They will be without Reece James who is out for 4 weeks with a knee injury.

A win for Nottingham Forest would see them start the new year outside of the relegation zone, which would be something Steve Cooper would definitely welcome.

Chelsea have the chance to move up to 7th. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Predicted Line-Ups:

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Zakaria, Mount, Sterling, Pulisic, Havertz.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Aurier, Boly, Worral, Lodi, O'Brien, Yates, Freuler, Dennis, Johnson, Awoniyi.

