‘Number One Priority’ - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Signing Raheem Sterling

Thomas Tuchel has claimed that signing Raheem Sterling this summer was the clubs' number one priority.

Chelsea have finally announced the signing of Sterling from Manchester City. The Blues will pay a reported fee of £47.5m.

Reports have stated that Tuchel wants to play the England international on the left wing and he will be a focale point of his attack next season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The German went into this transfer window wanting a winger and even though they've been linked with the likes of Raphinha, he has claimed that Sterling was the one he wanted.

After signing the English international, Tuchel told Sky Sports that signing him was the number one 'priority' this summer.

"Sterling was the number one priority. And we are very excited and super happy that we could make it happen.

"I think he's a big improvement to our squad and exactly what we were looking for in terms of age, experience and style of play. I'm super happy that he's here.

"We went for it. We could convince him very quickly. That's the most important thing and then he was convinced he did everything, what was needed to do and we gave our very best to make it happen and he's the perfect fit."

Read More Chelsea News