Skip to main content

‘Number One Priority’ - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Signing Raheem Sterling

Thomas Tuchel has claimed that signing Raheem Sterling this summer was the clubs' number one priority.

Chelsea have finally announced the signing of Sterling from Manchester City. The Blues will pay a reported fee of £47.5m.

Reports have stated that Tuchel wants to play the England international on the left wing and he will be a focale point of his attack next season. 

Raheem Sterling

The German went into this transfer window wanting a winger and even though they've been linked with the likes of Raphinha, he has claimed that Sterling was the one he wanted.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After signing the English international, Tuchel told Sky Sports that signing him was the number one 'priority' this summer.

"Sterling was the number one priority. And we are very excited and super happy that we could make it happen. 

"I think he's a big improvement to our squad and exactly what we were looking for in terms of age, experience and style of play. I'm super happy that he's here.

"We went for it. We could convince him very quickly. That's the most important thing and then he was convinced he did everything, what was needed to do and we gave our very best to make it happen and he's the perfect fit."

Read More Chelsea News

Serge Gnabry
Transfer News

Report: Serge Gnabry Unhappy At Bayern Munich As Chelsea Pursue Winger

By Melissa Edwards30 minutes ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Would Not 'Rule Out' Signing A Striker But Defense Is 'Priority'

By Stephen Smith7 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Chelsea-Bound Kalidou Koulibaly

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago
Ian Maatsen Chelsea Under21
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Ian Maatsen Set To Join Burnley On Loan

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea’s Interest in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Sporting’s Matheus Nunes Is ‘Genuine’

By Callum Baker-Ellis16 hours ago
Presnel Kimpembe
Transfer News

Report: David Ornstein Confirms Chelsea Have Opened Talks With PSG for Presnel Kimpembe

By Callum Baker-Ellis18 hours ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

‘They Have Ambition’ - Pundit Thinks Newcastle Will Beat Everton and West Ham to Signing Chelsea’s Armando Broja

By Callum Baker-Ellis21 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Raheem Sterling Shot Down Interest From Spurs And Arsenal Before Choosing Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards21 hours ago