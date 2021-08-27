Official: Baba Rahman Joins Reading on Season-Long Loan

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has signed for Championship side Reading on loan, both clubs have confirmed.

The left-back is not in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea and has departed to the second division for the season.

Both clubs have confirmed the move.

The Ghanaian signed for the Blues from Bundesliga side Augsburg for £23.4 million, and was mainly used as a squad player in his first season in the Premier League during his first season in blue.

However, Rahman never really got a chance in any other seasons and spent several spells away from Stamford Bridge.

The defender featured for Chelsea in pre-season against Bournemouth and registered an assist, putting a great delivery in for Armando Broja to finish.

However, it appears that this was not enough and he will be allowed to leave Chelsea this window.

PAOK were interested in loaning Rahman once again this season after a successful loan spell in Greece last campaign but Reading have beaten them to the signing.

The defender will be a key part of the Championship side.

Rahman has extended his Chelsea deal as part of the move and the Blues will look to get a fee for the player next summer.

