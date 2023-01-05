OFFICIAL: Benoit Badiashile Has Signed For Chelsea From Monaco

Chelsea have completed and announced the signing of Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile on a seven-and-a-half year contract. The club made the announcement moments ago.

Badiashile completed his medical for the club yesterday, and all that was left before the deal was done was for this announcement to be made by the club.

The French defender is highly rated and expected to be a vital part of the Chelsea defence for years to come.

Benoit Badiashile has signed for Chelsea from Monaco. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As announced by Chelsea today, Benoit Badiashile is now a Chelsea player and has signed a seven-and-a-half year deal at the club. This is a year higher than was originally reported.

Speaking on his move to Chelsea, Benoit Badiashile had this to say, “I’m very happy to be here at Chelsea. I’m so excited to start playing for this club. I can’t wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world”.

The general feelings from the fans that watched Badiashile in France is that while he is extremely talented there are some things he needs to improve on.

Chelsea will know this considering his age and will be hoping they can stamp them mistakes out with some high level coaching.

Badiashile has been given a contract similar to what Wesley Fofana signed, and it is expected that them two players will be major parts of the back four for years to come.

