Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce Signing Of Wesley Fofana From Leicester City

The French centreback has passed his medical in the USA and will be joining Thomas Tuchel's squad before the end of the week.

Chelsea have officially announced their latest signing from Leicester City in defender Wesley Fofana, for a disclosed total fee of €82million.

The Blues had been chasing the 21-year-old for the majority of the transfer window, after their initial pursuit of Sevilla's Jules Kounde fell through with the Frenchman deciding on Barcelona instead.  

But another top target was Fofana, who had been adamant on the move to West London since speculation first began in July, and it has taken three rejected bids to finally get him down south. 

The France international had only been with the Foxes for two years following his switch from Ligue 2 side AS Saint-Etienne in 2020, and had recently signed a long-term contract, before making the decision to continue his Premier League career elsewhere. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Saturday, he retweeted a statement from former England footballer and life-long Leicester fan Gary Lineker, who called the youngster 'the most prodigiously talented young central defender in the world'. 

Wesley Fofana for Leicester City

Fofana celebrating for Leicester City versus Rennes. 

The new recruitment comes at the perfect time for supporters, who have endured a challenging start to the 2022/23 season, and adds to the growing list of new names and faces at Stamford Bridge this year. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Loan Move For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Melissa Edwards
Cesar Azpilicueta
News

Cesar Azpilicueta On Bouncing Back From Defeat and Raheem Sterling's Impact

By Luka Foley
Adam Armstrong v Chelsea
Match Coverage

'Everybody In Central Midfield Has A Issue' - Thomas Tuchel On Southampton Loss

By Connor Dossi-White
Fifa 23
News

OFFICIAL Fifa 23 Chelsea Player Ratings

By Connor Dossi-White
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Frenkie de Jong Set To Stay At Barcelona

By Stephen Smith
Thomas Tuchel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Wednesday Potentially 'Key' In Aubameyang Deal

By Stephen Smith
Neymar
Transfer News

Report: Neymar To Chelsea Just A 'Rumor'

By Stephen Smith
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Hope To Seal Aubameyang's Chelsea Move On Tuesday

By Stephen Smith