OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce Signing Of Wesley Fofana From Leicester City

Chelsea have officially announced their latest signing from Leicester City in defender Wesley Fofana, for a disclosed total fee of €82million.

The Blues had been chasing the 21-year-old for the majority of the transfer window, after their initial pursuit of Sevilla's Jules Kounde fell through with the Frenchman deciding on Barcelona instead.

But another top target was Fofana, who had been adamant on the move to West London since speculation first began in July, and it has taken three rejected bids to finally get him down south.

The France international had only been with the Foxes for two years following his switch from Ligue 2 side AS Saint-Etienne in 2020, and had recently signed a long-term contract, before making the decision to continue his Premier League career elsewhere.

On Saturday, he retweeted a statement from former England footballer and life-long Leicester fan Gary Lineker, who called the youngster 'the most prodigiously talented young central defender in the world'.

Fofana celebrating for Leicester City versus Rennes. IMAGO / PanoramiC

The new recruitment comes at the perfect time for supporters, who have endured a challenging start to the 2022/23 season, and adds to the growing list of new names and faces at Stamford Bridge this year.

