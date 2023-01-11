OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Joao Felix On Loan

Chelsea have announced the signing of Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season after he completed his medical in London yesterday. The deal has no option to buy and he has signed a new deal at Atletico until 2027.

The deal moved quick after Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup, as Todd Boehly wanted to give Graham Potter the best chance for the second half of the season.

Chelsea could still end up buying Felix at the end of the season as their relationship with Atletico is really positive.

Chelsea have announced the signing of Joao Felix on loan. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The deal was announced by Chelsea earlier today, and Felix is delighted that the deal has finally gone through. It will be a six month loan deal and he is expected to go back to Atletico in June.

Speaking on his move, Felix had this to say, “Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge”.

More signings are expected at Chelsea in the coming days. A right-back is expected and the club are prepared to pay big money to sign a midfielder.

That is not expected to be Enzo Fernandez, after Benfica closed the door on the player leaving yesterday.

A good signing for Chelsea, and one they will be hoping is a great success.

