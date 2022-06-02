Skip to main content

Official: Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Signs for Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has joined La Liga side Real Madrid on a free transfer, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at the end of June and will be officially presented as a player in Madrid on June 20.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have officially confirmed his departure, ending a fine spell at the club.

Rudiger leaves having been a huge part of the side to win the UEFA Champions League last season, and also lifted the FA Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The German made his final appearance against Watford on the last game of the season, being substituted and receiving a warm farewell.

Reflecting on his time at Chelsea in a recent goodbye interview, Rudiger said: "For me it is important to always give everything for the badge, for the supporters. I'd say I always tried my best. I will still give you stick for calling me a legend!

"It's tough for me because even yesterday, the last time at Cobham - it's tough."

"Thank you very much for the support. I will never forget this club. This club will always be special. Here we are like a family."

Chelsea will be looking to dip into the transfer market in search of a replacement for the defender, with Thomas Tuchel set to overhaul his squad under the new ownership at the club.

Rudiger will surely be missed as the fan favourite departs for Los Blancos and the search for further success in his career.

