OFFICIAL: Chelsea Defender Trevoh Chalobah Signs New Deal

There was a time at the start of the season where it looked increasingly likely that Trevoh Chalobah would be leaving Chelsea in search of some full time first team football.

Interest from Italy had the player wondering what was best for his career, but a string of injuries have meant he got his chance. Chalobah hasn't looked back since getting that oppurtunity.

The player has signed a new deal at the club, and committed his long-term future.

As announced by Chelsea earlier today, Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new 6-year deal at the club. The player has committed his long-term future to Chelsea, in a brilliant turn around.

Since he got his chance this season, Chalobah has been one of Chelsea's best players. Graham Potter has showed his trust, and it has been repaid by the English defender.

A 6-year deal is a true commitment, and the defender is likely to have been promised a starting spot to be committing his future for that long.

Chalobah has played for Chelsea since he was 9-years old, and he will not be going anywhere soon with this new deal.

It will be interesting to see if he remains in the line-up when Wesley Fofana returns from injury, but for now it's a brilliant day for Chalobah and his family, and also for Chelsea and the fans.

