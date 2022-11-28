OFFICIAL: Chelsea Draw Manchester City In The FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea will be sick of the sight of Manchester City at this stage, as they have drawn them again in another cup competition. The Blue's drew the Sky Blue's in the FA Cup third round, and they will meet again.

After the two teams met in the Carabao Cup just before the World Cup, when Manchester City knocked Chelsea out in a 2-0 win, the teams have been drawn again in the other domestic cup competition in England.

Chelsea will certainly be out for revenge.

Chelsea drew Manchester City in the FA Cup third round. IMAGO / News Images

The draw was done this evening, and Chelsea are now the only club to have drawn a fellow Premier League club. Manchester United drew Everton, and Liverpool have drawn Wolves.

The game will be played on the 7th of January, and as of now it will be a 3pm kick off. That could be subject to change if it is televised, which it is expected to be.

It is a draw Chelsea would have liked to avoid so early on, but to be the best you must beat the best. That may be the message Graham Potter will be sending to his Chelsea players.

Most of the team would have seen the draw while away with their team mates in the World Cup, and a lot of the England team will have been joking around about the draw.

A tough draw for Chelsea against Manchester City.

Read More Chelsea Stories