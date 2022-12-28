Skip to main content
OFFICIAL: Chelsea Have Completed The Signing Of David Datro Fofana

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Chelsea have completed the signing of David Datro Fofana from Molde.

Chelsea have today officially announced the signing of Molde striker David Datro Fofana. The deal is done, and Fofana is officially now a Chelsea player.

The deal has been in the works for the last couple of weeks, and it is now finally completed. Fofana is viewed as a player for the future by Chelsea, as they continue to build with youth for the future.

It is unknown whether Fofana will be sent straight on loan by Chelsea.

As announced by Chelsea today, David Datro Fofana has signed from the club, and will be eligible to play on January 1st when the window officially opens.

Chelsea made a statement today in regards to Fofana joining the club, and it said the following, 

"Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana".

"The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club".

Despite nothing being announced yet, the feeling is that Chelsea will send David Datro Fofana back on loan in January. Whether that is to another club or back to Molde is currently unknown.

Fofana is not seen as a player who can lead the line right now for Chelsea, but he is one who is rated extremely highly by the club for the future.

The deal cost a fee of €12million for Chelsea. Fofana has more goals for Molde than Erling Haaland did before he left the club.

