OFFICIAL: Chelsea Sign Denis Zakaria From Juventus

Chelsea have officially completed the signing of Juventus' Denis Zakaria who has joined the Blues on a season-long loan.

The Swiss international was a last-minute deal for the Blues due to not being able to agree fees with Ajax for Edson Alvarez or with PSV for Ibrahima Sangare.

Even though it's only a loan move, Chelsea will be able to bring in Zakaria in on a permanent deal for a reported fee of €30million if they wish.

The 25-year-old has only just joined Juve in January from Borussia Monchengladbach, however, it hasn't worked out for him.

Juventus paid a reported fee of £7million for him, unfortunately, he's only managed to play 15 games for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Despite it not being the most flashy deal, it will be a welcome addition to Thomas Tuchel's side who are currently lacking midfielders.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mateo Kovacic still isn't 100% fit, N'Golo Kante is out due to a hamstring injury and Jorginho is very inconsistent.

If he isn't the right fit for Tuchel's side then they can just let his loan expire and send him back to Turin.

Hopefully the move works out though as Zakaria has a lot of potential and there were many top sides interested in signing him back in January.

